Thomas Mitchell GMK 102820
In Knox County, police have arrested Thomas Mitchell, who is accused of holding a woman and a child against their will.
--- police have arrested a man..
Accused of holding a woman and her child... against their will .
According to the sheriff's department.... thomas mitchell is charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault and harboring a vicious animal.
Deputies say they went to his home after reports..
Of his dogs killing his neighbor's chickens.
They say thats when they found a child and a woman, deputies say they told them...mitchell was forcing them to stay inside.
Investiators say..
After a search..
They found mitchell..
Hiding in a closet under blankets.
Deputies say he hit one of them...while they were attempting to arrest him.
