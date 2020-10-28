Thomas Mitchell GMK 102820

Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
In Knox County, police have arrested Thomas Mitchell, who is accused of holding a woman and a child against their will.

--- police have arrested a man..

Accused of holding a woman and her child... against their will .

According to the sheriff's department.... thomas mitchell is charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault and harboring a vicious animal.

Deputies say they went to his home after reports..

Of his dogs killing his neighbor's chickens.

They say thats when they found a child and a woman, deputies say they told them...mitchell was forcing them to stay inside.

Investiators say..

After a search..

They found mitchell..

Hiding in a closet under blankets.

Deputies say he hit one of them...while they were attempting to arrest him.

