Vitamin D can reduce the impact of Covid-19 Vitamin D can half the risk of fatal coronavirus complications, according to a breakthrough new study.



Related videos from verified sources Dr. Nandi: Remdesivir availability and side effects



Dr. Nandi: Remdesivir availability and side effects Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 03:27 Published 5 days ago Cancer patient creates care packages



Liz Benditt unfortunately knows what it's like to go through cancer — and four types of cancer at that. After experiencing painful radiation side effects during breast cancer treatment, she decided.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:27 Published 2 weeks ago New medical trial for Cystic Fibrosis patients helps with medication side effects



New medical trial for Cystic Fibrosis patients helps with medication side effects Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 02:41 Published 3 weeks ago