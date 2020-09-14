Global  
 

Three days left of OMC drive-thru flu shot clinic

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Three days left of OMC drive-thru flu shot clinic
About 4,000 people have used the clinic to get vaccinated this year.

More new for you on daybreak.

If you haven't got your flu shot yet... health officials are urging you to get one before october ends.

And as kimt news 3's madelyne watkins explains... you only have a few more days to get one without even leaving your vehicle... so it's good timing.

Madelyne, what do we need to know if we haven't got our flu shot yet?/// brooke.

The olmsted county medical center's drive?

"* thru flu vaccine clinic has been open for 7 weeks now.

And friday ?

"*?

"* which is in jus days ?

"*?

"* is the last day t clinic will be available.

I'm learning just over four thousand patients have gone through the drive?

"*thru clinic... with the most in one day being 306 people.

The manger of clinical operations for olmsted medical center, gregory harris, tells me their youngest patient to get the vaccine was just 7 months old ?

"*?

"* ranging all the way to oldest at 98.

While the cdc recommends getting the fluine b, harris says flu season in minnesota usually peaks "it takes about two weeks once you receive the vaccination for you to build the antibodies to that influenza.

So do plan a little bit earlier because it does take that long to build that within your body."

The entire process has been averaging about 10 minutes per patient.

The drive?

"*thru clinic is open today and friday from 7 a?

"* m until 4 p?

"*m.

And tomorrow thank you madelyne.

Even though the drive?

"*thru clinic will no longer be available after friday... you can still get your flu vaccine at olmsted medical center, mayo clinic, target and various different pharmacies.

You'll just have




