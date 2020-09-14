Three days left of OMC drive-thru flu shot clinic

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 minutes ago

About 4,000 people have used the clinic to get vaccinated this year.

If you haven't got your flu shot yet... health officials are urging you to get one before october ends.

And as kimt news 3's madelyne watkins explains... you only have a few more days to get one without even leaving your vehicle... so it's good timing.

I'm learning just over four thousand patients have gone through the drive?

"*thru clinic... with the most in one day being 306 people.

The manger of clinical operations for olmsted medical center, gregory harris, tells me their youngest patient to get the vaccine was just 7 months old ?

"*?

"* ranging all the way to oldest at 98.

While the cdc recommends getting the fluine b, harris says flu season in minnesota usually peaks "it takes about two weeks once you receive the vaccination for you to build the antibodies to that influenza.

So do plan a little bit earlier because it does take that long to build that within your body."

The entire process has been averaging about 10 minutes per patient.

The drive?

"*thru clinic is open today and friday from 7 a?

"* m until 4 p?

"*m.

Even though the drive?

"*thru clinic will no longer be available after friday... you can still get your flu vaccine at olmsted medical center, mayo clinic, target and various different pharmacies.

