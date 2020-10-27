Election 2020 10282020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

Home Stretch of Campaigning, Election day now 6days away.

Reporting.

In election news this morning---- election day is now just six days away -- president trump and former vice president joe biden are crisscrossing key battleground states in the home stretch of their campaigns.

Both candidates will be back on the trail today as voters head to the polls early in record numbers.

Abc's elizabeth schulze is in washington with the latest.

### l3: election 2020 white home stretch of campaigning on cam intro: the u.s. elections project says more than 71 million americans have already cast their ballots - that's more than half of the total votes counted in 2016.

Script: just six days to go in the battle for the presidency - the candidates now making a final push in the states that will determine the outcome of the race.

Down in the polls and on defense - president trump on tuesday stumped in michigan, wisconsin and nebraska - states he won in 2016.

Trump sot: now, i've gotta say, i'm working my off here.

Trump expected to hit nearly a dozen states this week - with 11 rallies planned in the final 48 hours before election day.

Trump's closing argument: don't worry about the pandemic - despite the u.s. averaging more than 73,000 cases a day - the highest weekly average during any seven- day stretch yet.

Trump sot: "we're rounding that beautiful turn, and it's going to be very good."

Joe biden with the opposite message - biden sot: he said "it is going to go away, we're learning to live with it."

I told him, "we're no learning to live with it, you're asking people to learn to die with it."

And it's wrong.

The former vice president trying to unify voters during a campaign stop in georgia - a state no democrat has won since bill clinton in 1992.

Biden sot: we win georgia, we win everything!

In another attempt to expand the electoral college map - biden will visit iowa this week.

Also on his agenda are traditional swing states including florida, wisconsin and michigan.

Tag: biden will again keep focus on the pandemic today during a speech about covid-19 and health care in delaware.

Trump is set to hold two rallies in arizona.

Elizabeth schulze, abc news, washington.

Helpful time is... coming up--- health experts explain how a new cell