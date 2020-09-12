Global  
 

Looking at bigger, meaningful role for small, medium enterprises in 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': FM Sitharaman

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed at Tech Sparks 2020 on October 28 where she said, "The idea of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is first that we have recognised that the Indian economy depends a lot on small and medium industries and on private enterprises.

Some of who depends purely on innovation, some of who are bringing value addition.

Therefore, when we talk about 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', we are looking at bigger, meaningful role for small and medium enterprises."


