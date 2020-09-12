Looking at bigger, meaningful role for small, medium enterprises in 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed at Tech Sparks 2020 on October 28 where she said, "The idea of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is first that we have recognised that the Indian economy depends a lot on small and medium industries and on private enterprises.



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended 4th Annual India Energy Forum by CERA Week on Oct 27. She said, "India's growth this year will be negative or near zero. Next year India can be one of the fastest growing economies. Festival season has commenced in India, as a result of which I expect the demand to go up and therefore, be sustainable also." She further said, "Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow between April and August of 2020, grew by about 13% compared to non-COVID 2019's comparable period. Globally, we are one of the lowest in terms of Corporate Taxation. For any investment which comes into manufacturing and which commences production by 31st March 2023, they shall be paying only 15% Corporate Tax." Credit: ANI Duration: 01:26 Published on January 1, 1970