Looking at bigger, meaningful role for small, medium enterprises in 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': FM Sitharaman
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Looking at bigger, meaningful role for small, medium enterprises in 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': FM Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed at Tech Sparks 2020 on October 28 where she said, "The idea of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is first that we have recognised that the Indian economy depends a lot on small and medium industries and on private enterprises.
Some of who depends purely on innovation, some of who are bringing value addition.
Therefore, when we talk about 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', we are looking at bigger, meaningful role for small and medium enterprises."
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the current fiscal 2020-21 will be in negative or near zero, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The Finance Minister was speaking at the 4th Annual India Energy Forum by CERAWeek on Oct 28. She further said, "Festival season has commenced in India, as a result of which I expect the demand to go up and therefore, be sustainable also." Sitharaman added, “Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow have seen 13 per cent growth in Covid-19 affected April-August 2020 compared to April-August 2019.” Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:47Published
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended 4th Annual India Energy Forum by CERA Week on Oct 27. She said, "India's growth this year will be negative or near zero. Next year India can be one of the fastest growing economies. Festival season has commenced in India, as a result of which I expect the demand to go up and therefore, be sustainable also." She further said, "Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow between April and August of 2020, grew by about 13% compared to non-COVID 2019's comparable period. Globally, we are one of the lowest in terms of Corporate Taxation. For any investment which comes into manufacturing and which commences production by 31st March 2023, they shall be paying only 15% Corporate Tax."
Lauding farmers for strengthening the country's agriculture sector Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 27 during 69th edition of Mann Ki Baat said that if farmers are strong than the foundation..