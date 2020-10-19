New report reveals ISU has one of the highest default rates in the state

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 7 minutes ago

A new report shows Indiana State University has one of the highest student default rates in the state.

If a payment is late by 270 days..

Or 9 months... a student loan is considered "default".

4-thousand 3-hundred and "98" institutions participated in the study.

I-s-u ranks "62"..

They're making adjustments to lower that number..

And getting kids a job right out of college.

"that is the commitment that we're bringing to the table here, is to make sure that students are getting an afforable, high quality experience that will pay off in the future for them.

" the school is also trying out new programs to help students financially.

