New report reveals ISU has one of the highest default rates in the state

A new report shows Indiana State University has one of the highest student default rates in the state.

If a payment is late by 270 days..

Or 9 months... a student loan is considered "default".

News 10's jordan kudisch reached out to the "vice president of academic affairs" at i-s-u.

She joins us live in our newsroom to explain why the school is seeing such high default numbers.

Alia..

Jon..

The goal for most students..

To graduate within "4" years..

But walking across that stage doesn't come without a price.

And a recent study..

Shows students "are" paying it.

Check this out.

4-thousand 3-hundred and "98" institutions participated in the study.

And of that..

I-s-u ranks "62"..

The provost at i-s-u for academic affairs says..

They're making adjustments to lower that number..

But in the meantime their focus... walking that stage..

And getting kids a job right out of college.

"that is the commitment that we're bringing to the table here, is to make sure that students are getting an afforable, high quality experience that will pay off in the future for them.

" the school is also trying out new programs to help students financially.

To learn more head over to w-t-h-i-t-v dot com.

For now--reporting live in




