Time to Check Your Home Gutter

When it comes to damage from clogged gutters, home maintenance is far cheaper than home repair.

Autumn..

It's autumn..

And homeowners know what that means... leaves... and plenty of them.

Some clogging your gutters.

It may start as an annoyance..

But storm team 10's anissa claiborne explains it could lead to some real property damage.

Its that time of the year where the leaves are falling and a bit of a mess may be building up right above you.

"there's all kinds of outside work that needs done to a home, to the roof, to the gutters, that you'd really never think about until there's a problem" its time to clean your gutter.

Homeowner, deidrea quick says she never thought about the importance of gutter cleaning until she married her husband, evan quick.

Evan is the operations manager at honest abe in terre haute.

He say's lack of gutter maintenance can do more than just get leaves stuck.

"leaves, sticks, all these things that get into your gutters... the dirt and debris over the years, it'll be like mud.

It will just be sloppy.it attracts pests too."

If not cleaned in the fall, the weight of debris and ice in the winter could cause damage to your home.

Damage that could be expensive to fix.

"you could have challenges with the gutters actually falling off the home, so that gets into a rather costly fix when you could have just been maintaining your gutters all along."

Some helpful advice from these homeowners... that could save you some money in the long run... evan quick the long run... evan quick says it's important to clean out your gutters at least twice a year... in the fall and in the spring.

