Hospitality workers in Barcelona take to street in protest against COVID-19 restrictions Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:38s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:38s - Published Hospitality workers in Barcelona take to street in protest against COVID-19 restrictions Hundreds of restaurant and hospitality workers took to the streets of Barcelona in protest against new COVID-19 restrictions put in place. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend