What early voting numbers show and what they really mean to parties

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:17s - Published
State numbers show slightly more registered Republicans than Democrats turned out to vote in-person on Monday.

Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone breaks down the total early vote counts and what they mean right now.


