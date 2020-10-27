Global  
 

California vegetation charred as Silverado Fire burns over 13,000 acres

The Silverado Fire continues to burn, and it has grown over 13,000 acres and is only 5% contained.

Silverado Fire grows to more than 12,000 acres as firefighting efforts continue [Video]

Silverado Fire grows to more than 12,000 acres as firefighting efforts continue

The Silverado Fire in California has burnt more than 12,000 acres since it erupted on Monday morning.

Scant progress against two new California wildfires [Video]

Scant progress against two new California wildfires

[NFA] More than 750 firefighters using 14 helicopters managed to contain only 5% of the Silverado fire, while a second fire, the Blueridge fire, charred roughly 8,000 acres. This report produced by..

An up-close look at the Silverado Canyon Fire [Video]

An up-close look at the Silverado Canyon Fire

The Silverado Canyon Fire in Orange County, California has spread to 7,200 acres as of October 26, and 90,000 residents in Irvine were forced to evacuate.

