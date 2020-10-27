|
California vegetation charred as Silverado Fire burns over 13,000 acres
The Silverado Fire continues to burn, and it has grown over 13,000 acres and is only 5% contained.
Footage filmed by @heer_matt on October 27 shows charred vegetation still smoking.
