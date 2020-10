Kareena Kapoor keeps it stylish as she gets papped outside her house Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:41s - Published 1 day ago Kareena Kapoor keeps it stylish as she gets papped outside her house Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently snapped by the papparaazi outside her residence. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this