Share the Warmth of Christmas Appeal helps families in need

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 4 minutes ago

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne - South Bend announced its Share the Warmth of Christmas Appeal to aid those affected by COVID-19 and others in need.

Your screen.

The catholic charities of the diocese of fort wayne- south bend announced its "share the warmth of christmas appeal" to help those affected by covid-19.

As the pandemic continues on, the organization is collecting donations of gift cards, winter coats and toys to help those who are low- income, out of work or homeless.

Senior administrative officer bobbie golani says that this annual tradition is more important now than ever.

If you wish to donate, the agency asks you to drop off the items monday through thursday 8 a-m to 5 p-m or friday 8 a-m to noon in the first floor lobby of the archbishop noll catholic center.