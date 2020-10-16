Kim Kardashian West’s ‘Humble' Private Island Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian West has caused a storm on social media by posting pictures of her ‘humble’ 40th birthday party on Twitter.

Guests were jetted to a private island and pictured without masks, it also appears nobody at the party practised social distancing.

The reality star said guests quarantined and undertook two weeks of health screens before travelling.

Kardashian West said the event left her "humbly reminded of how privileged my life is”.

But TV personality Piers Morgan was not happy, slamming the grotesque display of faux-gratitude branding Kardashian West a ‘tone-deaf imbecile’.

Report by Shoulderg.

