Travel Downturn Dents Mastercard's Third-Quarter Earnings The Street - Duration: 02:39s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:39s - Published Travel Downturn Dents Mastercard's Third-Quarter Earnings The ongoing downturn in business and leisure travel is impacting Mastercard's earnings and revenue, even as online transactions continue to surge. 0

