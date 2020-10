Panera Bread Adds Pizza To The Menu

Business Insider reports that Panera is adding pizza to the menu.

They're rolling out three flatbreads in restaurants this week.

Panera has seen a surge in take-out, drive-thru.

And delivery during the pandemic.

Panera exec Eduardo Luz said that rise helped convince the chain to add pizza to the menu.

The chain wanted to make a pizza that people "feel good about eating," Luz said.