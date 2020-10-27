The Twenty-Six-Year-Old Challenging Her Government from the Inside
Video Credit: The New Yorker - Duration: 08:58s - Published
2 days ago
The Twenty-Six-Year-Old Challenging Her Government from the Inside
By taking up issues like mental health and marijuana legalization, New Zealand’s youngest M.P., Chlöe Swarbrick, has shaken up the country’s politics.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Top 20 Worst Horror Movie Endings These endings were scary...scary bad, that is. For this list, we'll be ranking the horror movies that are known for possessing either divisive or downright hated end sequences. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 20:35 Published 15 hours ago
Inside A Luxurious Floating Mansion In Miami Presented by LEGO® Star Wars™. Today Architectural Digest takes you inside a luxury home that doubles as a yacht - powered entirely by solar energy. The magnificent floating villa has 4 bedrooms and.. Credit: Architectural Digest Duration: 01:24 Published 2 days ago