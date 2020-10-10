Abducted dentist rescued by Cyberabad Police, case solved within 12 hours

A dentist was rescued after he got kidnapped in Bandlagud area on October 27.

Cyberabad police solved the case within 12 hours.

Commissioner of Police of Cyberabad, VC Sajjanar said, "Seven people have been arrested for kidnapping a dentist in Bandlagud area yesterday.

A total of 13 people are involved in this incident and 6 accused absconding will be nabbed soon.

The case was solved in less than 12 hours and in less than 24 hours we saved the victim."