Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Abducted dentist rescued by Cyberabad Police, case solved within 12 hours

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:45s - Published
Abducted dentist rescued by Cyberabad Police, case solved within 12 hours

Abducted dentist rescued by Cyberabad Police, case solved within 12 hours

A dentist was rescued after he got kidnapped in Bandlagud area on October 27.

Cyberabad police solved the case within 12 hours.

Commissioner of Police of Cyberabad, VC Sajjanar said, "Seven people have been arrested for kidnapping a dentist in Bandlagud area yesterday.

A total of 13 people are involved in this incident and 6 accused absconding will be nabbed soon.

The case was solved in less than 12 hours and in less than 24 hours we saved the victim."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bandlaguda Jagir Bandlaguda Jagir City in Telangana, India

Telangana: Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging; houses, boundary wall collapse [Video]

Telangana: Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging; houses, boundary wall collapse

At least 13 people have died after heavy downpour lashed several parts of Telangana. Incessant rainfall led to waterlogging in many low-lying areas. Nine died when a boundary wall collapsed in Mohammedia Hills in Bandlaguda due to heavy the rains here in the past two days. Telangana’s Ranga Reddy area also witnessed heavy waterlogging. Officials also rescued a man from drowning in the water. In a video, a vehicle was seen being washed away in Dammaiguda area. State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department carried out operations in several areas. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:25Published
Owaisi visits Bandlaguda after 8 died of boulder falling on houses due to rainfall in Hyderabad [Video]

Owaisi visits Bandlaguda after 8 died of boulder falling on houses due to rainfall in Hyderabad

Eight persons including a child died while four persons have been injured after a boulder fell on two houses at Bandlaguda area of Hyderabad following heavy rainfall. The officials are present at the spot. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi also visited the incident spot.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published

V. C. Sajjanar Indian police officer

Cyberabad CP visits flood-affected areas of Hyderabad [Video]

Cyberabad CP visits flood-affected areas of Hyderabad

Commissioner of Police of Cyberabad, VC Sajjanar visited flood-affected areas of Hyderabad on Oct 18. During his visit, he reviewed situation at Rajendra Nagar, Gagan Pahad Village Pond, Old Kurnool Road and Ali Nagar area. He requested residents to stay indoors in order to remain safe. After continuous heavy downpour, Hyderabad has submerged into rainwater.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Delhi Police organize Commemoration Day Parade [Video]

Delhi Police organize Commemoration Day Parade

With the arrest of two accused persons from IGI Airport, Delhi Police has worked out a blind murder case within 48 hours of the incident in which a dead body of a male was found in a jungle area near..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published
Delhi Police works out murder case near IGI airport [Video]

Delhi Police works out murder case near IGI airport

With the arrest of two accused persons from IGI Airport, Delhi Police has worked out a blind murder case within 48 hours of the incident in which a dead body of a male was found in a jungle area near..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published
Karauli priest case: Family performs last rites of victim [Video]

Karauli priest case: Family performs last rites of victim

Family members of the priest, who was allegedly burnt alive by few people during a scuffle over temple land encroachment at Bukna village in Sapotra, Karauli district of Rajasthan, performed the last..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published