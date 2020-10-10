Abducted dentist rescued by Cyberabad Police, case solved within 12 hours

At least 13 people have died after heavy downpour lashed several parts of Telangana. Incessant rainfall led to waterlogging in many low-lying areas. Nine died when a boundary wall collapsed in Mohammedia Hills in Bandlaguda due to heavy the rains here in the past two days. Telangana’s Ranga Reddy area also witnessed heavy waterlogging. Officials also rescued a man from drowning in the water. In a video, a vehicle was seen being washed away in Dammaiguda area. State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department carried out operations in several areas. Watch the full video for more.
Eight persons including a child died while four persons have been injured after a boulder fell on two houses at Bandlaguda area of Hyderabad following heavy rainfall. The officials are present at the spot. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi also visited the incident spot.
Commissioner of Police of Cyberabad, VC Sajjanar visited flood-affected areas of Hyderabad on Oct 18. During his visit, he reviewed situation at Rajendra Nagar, Gagan Pahad Village Pond, Old Kurnool Road and Ali Nagar area. He requested residents to stay indoors in order to remain safe. After continuous heavy downpour, Hyderabad has submerged into rainwater.
