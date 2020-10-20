US self-styled Guru Keith Raniere guilty of leading a cult that treated women as slaves|Oneindia

A self-help guru convicted of running a cult-like organization of $ex slaves who were branded with his initials was sentenced to 120 years in prison by a New York judge on Tuesday.

The effective life sentence for the 60 year old Keith Raniere comes after he was found guilty of coercing women into having $ex with him as the charismatic leader of Nxivm, a life-coaching group that attracted rich and famous devotees.

Addressing the court Tuesday, Raniere said he was deeply sorry for the pain and anger that his victims had expressed but maintained his innocence.

