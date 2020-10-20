Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US self-styled Guru Keith Raniere guilty of leading a cult that treated women as slaves|Oneindia

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:20s - Published
US self-styled Guru Keith Raniere guilty of leading a cult that treated women as slaves|Oneindia

US self-styled Guru Keith Raniere guilty of leading a cult that treated women as slaves|Oneindia

A self-help guru convicted of running a cult-like organization of $ex slaves who were branded with his initials was sentenced to 120 years in prison by a New York judge on Tuesday.

The effective life sentence for the 60 year old Keith Raniere comes after he was found guilty of coercing women into having $ex with him as the charismatic leader of Nxivm, a life-coaching group that attracted rich and famous devotees.

Addressing the court Tuesday, Raniere said he was deeply sorry for the pain and anger that his victims had expressed but maintained his innocence.

#KeithRaniere #Nxivm #120YearsInJail


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Sentenced To Life In Prison [Video]

NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Sentenced To Life In Prison

NXIVM leader Keith Raniere, a self-improvement guru convicted of turning followers into sex slaves, was sentenced Tuesday; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:53Published
Sentencing Day For Keith Raniere In NXIVM Case [Video]

Sentencing Day For Keith Raniere In NXIVM Case

It's sentencing day for disgraced upstate New York self-improvement guru Keith Raniere.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:25Published
Seduced Inside the NXIVM Cult - Clip from Episode 2 - Indoctrinated [Video]

Seduced Inside the NXIVM Cult - Clip from Episode 2 - Indoctrinated

Seduced Inside the NXIVM Cult - Clip from Episode 2 - Indoctrinated The NXIVM curriculum gradually transforms India into a true believer. Don’t miss the next episode of Seduced: Inside the NXIVM..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:40Published