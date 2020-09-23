Global  
 

How To Clean You iPhone Without Damaging It

IPhones are probably not the cleanest devices.

But how can they be cleaned without getting damaged?

Steve John told Business Insider how to clean an iPhone without damaging it.

1.

Remove your phone case.

2.

Turn the phone off and disconnect any attached cables.

3.

Gently moisten your lint-free cloth with water.

4.

Wipe lightly at the phone, applying minimal pressure.

5.

Dry the phone with another clean cloth as soon as you are done.


