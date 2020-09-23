How To Clean You iPhone Without Damaging It

Dry the phone with another clean cloth as soon as you are done.



Financial planner and Business Insider contributor Malik S. Lee says he's surprised when clients don't list their income as one of their most valuable assets. Can you support yourself and your family without an income? If not, it's a key asset--and you should protect it. Group long-term disability policies from employers typically cover 60% of your income. But according to Business Insider, that income is taxable and doesn't include bonuses or commissions.



Business Insider contributor Kevin L. Miller II has vowed to give his children a running start to their adult life, by building wealth for them as they age. Within weeks of bringing each of his children home from the hospital, they all had a 529 college savings plan and a custodial account. In fact, Miller says that by the time his son turns 18, he'll have 75 times more in savings than he had at that age. To build generational wealth, Miller says it must start with communication.



Business Insider reports that McDonald's franchisees are optimistic about the future of the business. The franchisees optimism is higher than it has been in years, according to Kalinowski Equity Research's quarterly survey. McDonald's sales have been driven by speciality meals and new items like Spicy McNuggets. The fast-food giant has also profited from sit-down restaurants' struggles.



On Tuesday, Amazon announced Tuesday that it's hiring 100,000 seasonal workers ahead of the holidays. The company said it's looking for workers across experience and skill levels to help pack and ship holiday orders. Business Insider reports that the new roles bring Amazon's total hiring to more than 400,000 since March. The company has faced a rise in online orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.