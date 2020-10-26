Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
Zoom Rolls Out End-To-End Encryption
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Zoom Rolls Out End-To-End Encryption
Video Credit:
Wochit Tech
- Duration: 00:27s - Published
5 minutes ago
Zoom Rolls Out End-To-End Encryption
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Zoom begins rolling out end-to-end encryption, but you’ll have to give up certain features to use it
Zoom has officially started rolling out support for end-to-end encryption, roughly five months after...
9to5Mac - Published
2 days ago
Also reported by •
betanews
•
engadget
Zoom Beefs Up User Security With End-To-End Encryption
Zoom gave its users a big security upgrade Monday when it rolled out end-to-end encryption for its...
TechNewsWorld - Published
4 hours ago
Also reported by •
The Verge
•
engadget
Daily Crunch: Zoom adds end-to-end encryption to free calls
Zoom adds a much-requested feature (but with a catch), TikTok partners with Shopify and Jack Dorsey...
TechCrunch - Published
18 hours ago
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Los Angeles Dodgers
Italy
YouTuber
World Series
Coronavirus disease 2019
Joe Biden
UEFA Champions League
Philadelphia
Facebook
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Justin Turner
Hurricane Zeta
Walter Wallace
Los Angeles
Charlie Hebdo
WORTH WATCHING
Melania Trump rages against Democrats in rare appearance on campaign trail
Dodgers end their 32-year World Series drought
Juventus' ‘Ronaldo is not my problem’, says Barca's Koeman
Brad Pitt endorses Joe Biden for President