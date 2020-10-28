Diana's designer recalls her famous debut and that little black dress
David worked with Diana on a number of outfits before he was asked to design her wedding dress, most notably the black strapless dress she wore on her first proper debut with Prince Charles.
The press had titled her "shy Di" up until that moment, but when she stepped out of the limo, fashion royalty was born.