More shelling hits Armenian-Azeri conflict

Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of killing civilians by shelling cities in and around Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday, in an escalation of a month-long conflict over the mountain enclave that has defied three ceasefires.

Edward Baran reports.


Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus

Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of killing 21 civilians in missile strike [Video]

Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of killing 21 civilians in missile strike

Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of killing at least 21 civilians and wounding dozens more in a missile strike close to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:51Published
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Communities feel increasing strain [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Communities feel increasing strain

Three truce attempts have failed to stop Azerbaijan and Armenia clashing, with more than 1,000 killed in one month.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:42Published
Armenia, Azerbaijan blame each other for violating third ceasefire [Video]

Armenia, Azerbaijan blame each other for violating third ceasefire

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:42Published

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia and Azerbaijan agree US-brokered ceasefire

 Two previous ceasefires over the conflict in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh were broken almost immediately.
BBC News

Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus

Armenian diaspora joins the flight as Nagorno-Karabakh truce breaks down [Video]

Armenian diaspora joins the flight as Nagorno-Karabakh truce breaks down

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:53Published

Republic of Artsakh Republic of Artsakh Disputed territory in the South Caucasus

Flare-up rages on over Nagorno-Karabakh despite US-hosted peace talks [Video]

Flare-up rages on over Nagorno-Karabakh despite US-hosted peace talks

As Armenian and Azerbaijani diplomats arrived in the US for peace talks, fighting continued over Nagorno-Karabakh.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:00Published
As Nagorno-Karabakh fighting rages, fears of a COVID spike abound [Video]

As Nagorno-Karabakh fighting rages, fears of a COVID spike abound

In Armenia and Azerbaijan, some fear that those displaced by the fighting will help spread COVID further.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:36Published

Edward Baran British newsreader and reporter

Typhoon Molave lashes Vietnam coast [Video]

Typhoon Molave lashes Vietnam coast

At least 26 fishermen were missing at sea as one of the strongest typhoons in two decades tore into Vietnam's central coastline on Wednesday, uprooting trees and forcing hundreds of thousands into shelter. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:54Published
France warns citizens as cartoon row continues [Video]

France warns citizens as cartoon row continues

France warned its citizens living or traveling in several Muslim-majority countries to take extra security precautions on Tuesday as anger surged over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad. Edward Baran reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:43Published
Bombing hits Pakistan religious school [Video]

Bombing hits Pakistan religious school

A bomb blast at a religious seminary in the Pakistani city of Peshawar on Tuesday killed at least seven people and wounded more than 80, police and hospital officials said. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:16Published
New Zealand's Ardern wins 'historic' re-election [Video]

New Zealand's Ardern wins 'historic' re-election

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered the biggest election victory for her center-left Labour Party in half a century on Saturday as voters rewarded her for strong leadership, particularly throughout this year. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:30Published

Nagorno Karabakh truce crumbles within hours [Video]

Nagorno Karabakh truce crumbles within hours

A humanitarian ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia came into force at midnight on Saturday, only to crumble within a few hours - with both sides accusing the other of violations. David Doyle..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:50Published
How the ongoing battle between Azerbaijan and Armenia is affecting one refugee in Twin Falls [Video]

How the ongoing battle between Azerbaijan and Armenia is affecting one refugee in Twin Falls

The battle between the two countries has continued for decades, but for one Armenian refugee in Twin Falls, the ongoing conflict is more than just politics for her and her family.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:52Published
Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Intensifies After Heavy Shelling [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Intensifies After Heavy Shelling

The conflict across the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh continues to intensify after an evening of heavy shelling. Armenian authorities released footage purportedly showing the aftermath of..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:25Published