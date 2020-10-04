More shelling hits Armenian-Azeri conflict

Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of killing civilians by shelling cities in and around Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday, in an escalation of a month-long conflict over the mountain enclave that has defied three ceasefires.

New Zealand's Ardern wins 'historic' re-election Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered the biggest election victory for her center-left Labour Party in half a century on Saturday as voters rewarded her for strong leadership, particularly throughout this year. Edward Baran reports.

Bombing hits Pakistan religious school A bomb blast at a religious seminary in the Pakistani city of Peshawar on Tuesday killed at least seven people and wounded more than 80, police and hospital officials said. Edward Baran reports.

France warns citizens as cartoon row continues France warned its citizens living or traveling in several Muslim-majority countries to take extra security precautions on Tuesday as anger surged over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad. Edward Baran reports

Typhoon Molave lashes Vietnam coast At least 26 fishermen were missing at sea as one of the strongest typhoons in two decades tore into Vietnam's central coastline on Wednesday, uprooting trees and forcing hundreds of thousands into shelter. Edward Baran reports.

As Nagorno-Karabakh fighting rages, fears of a COVID spike abound In Armenia and Azerbaijan, some fear that those displaced by the fighting will help spread COVID further.

Flare-up rages on over Nagorno-Karabakh despite US-hosted peace talks As Armenian and Azerbaijani diplomats arrived in the US for peace talks, fighting continued over Nagorno-Karabakh.View on euronews

Two previous ceasefires over the conflict in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh were broken almost immediately.

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Communities feel increasing strain Three truce attempts have failed to stop Azerbaijan and Armenia clashing, with more than 1,000 killed in one month.

Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of killing 21 civilians in missile strike Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of killing at least 21 civilians and wounding dozens more in a missile strike close to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.