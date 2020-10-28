ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports 75 new COVID-19 cases

Global  
 

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Wednesday, October 28, that 2,587 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

This marks a full week of daily cases exceeding 2,000.

Department of health is reporting more than 25-hundred new covid-19 case statewide.

More than 169- thousand hoosiers have tested positive since the pandemic began.

Isdh is also reporting 33 addtional deaths.

The state is just nine deaths away from passing four thousand.

Locally - two of those new deaths were in fulton county.

Tippecanoe county has 75 new covid-19 cases.

Cass county has 26 - and howard county has 24.

Benton county in reporting three n cases.

Indiana governor eric holcomb will provide his update on the state's response this afternoon at 2-30.

