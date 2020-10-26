Skip & Shannon react to Ravens signing former Cowboys' WR Dez Bryant to practice squad | UNDISPUTED

Dez Bryant is one step closer to playing in his first NFL game since 2017.

Yesterday, the Baltimore Ravens signed the All-Pro receiver to their practice squad.

Upon getting the opportunity, Dez tweeted, 'my emotions running high right now, I’m thankful, I can’t stop crying' followed by the laughing-crying emoji.

