DORSEY DEFENDS TWITTER: CEO Jack Dorsey defends Twitter's comment policing policy to Senate committee

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:01s - Published
DORSEY DEFENDS TWITTER: CEO Jack Dorsey defends Twitter's comment policing policy to Senate committee
CEO Jack Dorsey defends Twitter's comment policing policy to Senate committee

realTreyMoran

Trey Moran RT @SteveGuest: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defends not flagging tweets denying the Holocaust as misinformation, while flagging the president's… 2 minutes ago

AnnEze4

Ann Eze RT @RNCResearch: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defends not flagging tweets denying the Holocaust as misinformation, while flagging the president'… 20 minutes ago

cainmarkj

Mark J. Cain ن . @Twitter CEO, @Jack Dorsey, Defends Decision to Censor @realDonaldTrump But Not #Iran's Ayatollah Calling for Vio… https://t.co/cKZot20Jw2 21 minutes ago

cainmarkj

Mark J. Cain ن . @Twitter CEO @Jack Dorsey Defends Decision to Censor @realdonalTrump But Not Iran's Ayatollah Calling for Violence https://t.co/oPutiZLJlO 23 minutes ago

ImaLindatoo

Im a Linda too WARNING: BS & HYPOCRITE ALERT: Live: Senate Hearings on Big Tech Election Interference with Google, Twitter-… https://t.co/uSKqDsJkuA 33 minutes ago


Twitter Blocked A Dodgy Article About Hunter Biden, And The GOP Is Fuming [Video]

Twitter Blocked A Dodgy Article About Hunter Biden, And The GOP Is Fuming

Apoplectic Republican Senate Judiciary Committee members plan to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. They want him to testify about Twitter's decision to block links to a dubious New York Post article..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published