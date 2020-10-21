Colin Cowherd reacts to Los Angeles Dodgers' 2020 World Series win over Tampa Bay Rays | THE HERD

Looks like Los Angeles is a city full of winners after the Dodgers took the 2020 World Series for the first time in 32 years.

Colin Cowherd talks the Tampa Bay Rays controversial decision to pull Blake Snell, and why it's proof championships should be won by stars and players.

Not managers and guidebooks.