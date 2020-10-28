Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mayor "unsatisfied" with post-Grenfell progress

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Mayor 'unsatisfied' with post-Grenfell progress

Mayor "unsatisfied" with post-Grenfell progress

London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned that there were Londoners still living in unsafe homes and that he was not satisfied with the progress made since the Grenfell disaster.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sadiq Khan Sadiq Khan British Labour politician, Mayor of London

Sadiq Khan unveils action plan to improve trust in London's police [Video]

Sadiq Khan unveils action plan to improve trust in London's police

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has unveiled an action plan to improve the trustand confidence in the Metropolitan Police. Figures show black people arealmost four times more likely to be stopped and searched in the street thanwhite people in London. They are also six times more likely to be stopped intheir vehicles, according to City Hall.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published
Sadiq Khan says he's 'really excited' by US election result [Video]

Sadiq Khan says he's 'really excited' by US election result

The Mayor of London says he is "really excited" by the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the USA. Sadiq Khan said that he is "looking forward to a good relationship" with the new President "who shares our values". Mr Khan has been openly critical of current President Donald Trump and even made a dig at him over the weekend, tweeting 'it's time to get back to building bridges, not walls'. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:28Published
Sadiq Khan confirms move from City Hall [Video]

Sadiq Khan confirms move from City Hall

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has confirmed the Greater London Authority willleave its City Hall home next year, situated next to Tower Bridge, to save theadministration £61 million over the next five years.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published
London mayor slams government over poor testing capacity [Video]

London mayor slams government over poor testing capacity

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he is angry that London has made "monumental sacrifices" to tackle the coronavirus and is suffering with the lowest testing capacity in the country. He said data in the next couple of weeks will determine whether Tier 2 restrictions have worked and if the capital will need to enter Tier 3. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:34Published

Grenfell Tower Grenfell Tower Residential building in London destroyed by fire in 2017

Grenfell Tower insulation firm behaved 'dishonestly'

 A former employee from Celotex tells the inquiry he got the insulation approved in an unethical way.
BBC News

Grenfell Tower suppliers knew their cladding would burn, inquiry told

 The Grenfell Tower cladding companies “are little more than crooks and killers”, the public inquiry into the disaster has been told, as internal documents..
WorldNews

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Study says 43% of children have antibodies of coronaviruses

 A recent study published in Science magazine says it could be that children already have antibodies to other coronaviruses and these antibodies may block..
IndiaTimes

Novak Djokovic beats Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 at ATP Finals

 LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic overcame an early break to beat Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 Monday at the season-ending ATP Finals in an empty O2 Arena. The..
WorldNews

Worldview: Asia-Pacific trading bloc, Peru unrest, and more global headlines

 15 Asia-Pacific countries have joined the world's largest trade bloc, excluding the U.S. Peru's interim president steps down, leaving the office vacant. The..
CBS News

UK’s Johnson in quarantine but declares himself fit, working

 LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is as “fit as a butcher’s dog” after being instructed to self-isolate for 14 days because he..
WorldNews

Nadal cruises at ATP Finals as Thiem takes revenge against Tsitsipas

 Rafael Nadal launched his bid for a first ATP Finals trophy in style on Sunday, taming in-form Andrey Rublev in straight sets in London after Dominic Thiem beat..
WorldNews

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Hopes for Covid test to allow care home visits before Xmas [Video]

Hopes for Covid test to allow care home visits before Xmas

Matt Hancock hopes Covid-19 testing can be offered to enable people to visit their loved ones in care homes across the country before Christmas. The Health Secretary said there is a "terrible dilemma" between wanting to keep people safe in care homes yet also wanting to allow visiting. He told the Commons: "Testing can help to resolve that. The pilots are ongoing now in some parts of the country and I very much hope we can get to the position where we can offer testing to enable visiting across the country before Christmas." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:28Published
Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy to face off in court [Video]

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy to face off in court

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy could come face-to-face in court with their £1million libel case hearing scheduled for Thursday November 19. The WAGs have been preparing for the court case over recent months following an explosive post made last year by Coleen accusing Rebekah of leaking stories about her. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:11Published
'Too early' to say if Tier 1 restrictions will be tightened [Video]

'Too early' to say if Tier 1 restrictions will be tightened

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has reiterated that it is "too early" to say whether Tier 1 restrictions in England will have to be tightened following the lockdown. Responding to a question by Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth, Mr Hancock said "It is too early to do the analysis that (Mr Ashworth) requests, but of course we remain vigilant." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:29Published

Watch Live: Facebook, Twitter CEOs testify on election measures

 Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey have promised lawmakers they would aggressively guard their platforms from being manipulated by foreign governments or used to..
CBS News
'PM is a strong supporter of devolution', says minister [Video]

'PM is a strong supporter of devolution', says minister

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has denied that Boris Johnson regards Scottish devolution as a "disaster". The Prime Minister was reported as telling a meeting of Tory MPs that devolution in Scotland was Tony Blair's "biggest mistake". "The Prime Minister is a strong supporter of devolution", Mr Jenrick said, "what he does believe in, very strongly, is the union". Asked what the Prime Minister meant by his comments, Mr Jenrick added Mr Johnson "doesn't like to see devolution used to fuel nationalism and separatism...none of us want to see Nicola Sturgeon and her very narrow nationalism and separatism break apart the hundreds of years of friend and bonds that bind together the peoples of the United Kingdom." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published