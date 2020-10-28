Mayor 'unsatisfied' with post-Grenfell progress

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has unveiled an action plan to improve the trustand confidence in the Metropolitan Police. Figures show black people arealmost four times more likely to be stopped and searched in the street thanwhite people in London. They are also six times more likely to be stopped intheir vehicles, according to City Hall.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27Published
The Mayor of London says he is "really excited" by the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the USA. Sadiq Khan said that he is "looking forward to a good relationship" with the new President "who shares our values". Mr Khan has been openly critical of current President Donald Trump and even made a dig at him over the weekend, tweeting 'it's time to get back to building bridges, not walls'. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has confirmed the Greater London Authority willleave its City Hall home next year, situated next to Tower Bridge, to save theadministration £61 million over the next five years.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he is angry that London has made "monumental sacrifices" to tackle the coronavirus and is suffering with the lowest testing capacity in the country. He said data in the next couple of weeks will determine whether Tier 2 restrictions have worked and if the capital will need to enter Tier 3. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Matt Hancock hopes Covid-19 testing can be offered to enable people to visit their loved ones in care homes across the country before Christmas. The Health Secretary said there is a "terrible dilemma" between wanting to keep people safe in care homes yet also wanting to allow visiting. He told the Commons: "Testing can help to resolve that. The pilots are ongoing now in some parts of the country and I very much hope we can get to the position where we can offer testing to enable visiting across the country before Christmas." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy could come face-to-face in court with their £1million libel case hearing scheduled for Thursday November 19. The WAGs have been preparing for the court case over recent months following an explosive post made last year by Coleen accusing Rebekah of leaking stories about her. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has reiterated that it is "too early" to say whether Tier 1 restrictions in England will have to be tightened following the lockdown. Responding to a question by Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth, Mr Hancock said "It is too early to do the analysis that (Mr Ashworth) requests, but of course we remain vigilant." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has denied that Boris Johnson regards Scottish devolution as a "disaster". The Prime Minister was reported as telling a meeting of Tory MPs that devolution in Scotland was Tony Blair's "biggest mistake". "The Prime Minister is a strong supporter of devolution", Mr Jenrick said, "what he does believe in, very strongly, is the union". Asked what the Prime Minister meant by his comments, Mr Jenrick added Mr Johnson "doesn't like to see devolution used to fuel nationalism and separatism...none of us want to see Nicola Sturgeon and her very narrow nationalism and separatism break apart the hundreds of years of friend and bonds that bind together the peoples of the United Kingdom." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn