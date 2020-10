Singer/songwriter Kane Brown will perform at AT&T Stadium in Arlington during the game between the Cowboys and the Washington Football Team on November 26.

CBSDFW Nothings says the holidays like the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day football game and now the halftime entrainment… https://t.co/2ln6OHg9gY 2 hours ago

janie rodriguez RT @CBSDFW : Nothings says the holidays like the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day football game and now the halftime entrainment has been ann… 44 minutes ago