Drew & Ross Matthews Discuss Last Night’s Episode of ‘The Bachelorette’ Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 01:56s - Published 2 minutes ago Drew & Ross Matthews Discuss Last Night’s Episode of ‘The Bachelorette’ 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources 23ABC Bachelorette roundtable talk



23ABC's Bachelorette experts recap last night's episode of the Bachelorette Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 04:51 Published 4 hours ago Clare Crawley Addresses Rumours That She 'Quit' 'The Bachelorette'



Last night's episode of "The Bachelorette" had to be one of the most dramatic premieres yet, as Clare Crawley and her 31 suitors began their journey for love. Although rumours have been swirling that.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:19 Published 2 weeks ago