Mings: Diversity code will hold clubs to account

Mings: Diversity code will hold clubs to account

Aston Villa and England defender has welcomed the launch of the FA’s new diversity code and believes it will hold football clubs to account.


Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings warns black players could REFUSE to join clubs that do not agree to FA’s new diversity code

Black players could refuse to join clubs that fail to sign up for the FA’s new diversity code,...
