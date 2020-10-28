Mings: Diversity code will hold clubs to account
Aston Villa and England defender has welcomed the launch of the FA’s new diversity code and believes it will hold football clubs to account.
Tories Are Murderers Obv employing the best person for the job is the first priority but this will ensure someone less competent gets a… https://t.co/pbROSPCCRt 2 days ago
David Wilde RT @talkSPORT: “Of course it will come into players’ minds if they see that one has alienated itself from the code"
https://t.co/7yuV69BLCx 2 days ago
talkSPORT “Of course it will come into players’ minds if they see that one has alienated itself from the code"
https://t.co/7yuV69BLCx 2 days ago
Shropshire Star Villa defender Tyrone Mings believes the FA’s new leadership diversity code will open the door for more black playe… https://t.co/hWaEpfx1GK 3 days ago
Birmingham Independent News RT @ExpressandStar: Villa defender Tyrone Mings believes the FA’s new leadership diversity code will open the door for more black players t… 3 days ago
Express & Star Villa defender Tyrone Mings believes the FA’s new leadership diversity code will open the door for more black playe… https://t.co/Bw4AiZtWRA 3 days ago
Sami Mokbel Paul Elliott on why there can be a black leader of the FA, his disappointment at not being granted a seat on the FA… https://t.co/4NWvmXCWz4 3 days ago
Barry Banks RT @talkSPORT: “Of course it will come into players’ minds if they see that a club has alienated itself from the code"
https://t.co/pddKw4… 3 days ago