Video Credit: engadget - Duration: 09:53s
AMD Radeon 6000 launch in under 10 minutes

AMD's long awaited "Big Navi" Radeon 6000 series cards were announced.

The 6800 XT is competing with the 3080 at $649, and 6800 aims for 3070 levels of performance (still faster than a 2080 ti) at $579, and the flagship 6900 XT claims to be as fast as the Nvidia RTX 3090, but significantly cheaper at $999.

We'll have more details on these cards soon, but for now, check out the full launch event.


