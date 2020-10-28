Global  
 

Thousands Still Under Evacuation As Blue Ridge, Silverado Fires Burns

Thousands Still Under Evacuation As Blue Ridge, Silverado Fires Burns

Thousands Still Under Evacuation As Blue Ridge, Silverado Fires Burns

Crews made progress early Wednesday morning on two wildfires burning in Orange and San Bernardino counties.


