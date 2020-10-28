Thousands Still Under Evacuation As Blue Ridge, Silverado Fires Burns
Crews made progress early Wednesday morning on two wildfires burning in Orange and San Bernardino counties.
Evacuation Orders Remain In Place In Chino Hills, Yorba Linda As Blue Ridge Fire BurnsCrews made major progress early Wednesday morning on a wildfire which broke out in Corona and then spread into San Bernardino and Orange counties.
Blue Ridge wildfire burns over 15,000 acres prompting evacuations in CaliforniaThe Blue Ridge Fire continued burning on Tuesday (October 27) for the second day in Orange County, California.
Santa Ana Zoo Sheltering 150 Animals Evacuated From Orange County Zoo Due To FiresThe Santa Ana Zoo is providing shelter for about 150 animals from Orange County Zoo in Irvine Regional Park that were evacuated because of the Silverado and Blue Ridge wildfires. Katie Johnston..