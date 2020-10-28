Thousands Still Under Evacuation As Blue Ridge, Silverado Fires Burns

Evacuation Orders Remain In Place In Chino Hills, Yorba Linda As Blue Ridge Fire Burns



Crews made major progress early Wednesday morning on a wildfire which broke out in Corona and then spread into San Bernardino and Orange counties. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:01 Published 3 hours ago

Blue Ridge wildfire burns over 15,000 acres prompting evacuations in California



The Blue Ridge Fire continued burning on Tuesday (October 27) for the second day in Orange County, California. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 4 hours ago