Shop and restaurant owners in Italy protest coronavirus restrictions

England were crowned 2020 Guinness Six Nations champions on points differenceafter a conclusive victory over Italy propelled them beyond the reach ofclosest rivals France and Ireland. Eddie Jones’ men overcame the rust that hadset in after seven months of inactivity caused by the coronavirus pandemic topost a 34-5 win in Rome that placed them in a strong position to seize Wales’crown.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Interview with Kevin Jones who runs the NuDawn bar in Well Street, Hackney,regarding the forthcoming tightening of lockdown restrictions. Mr Jones saidthe short amount of time businesses had been given..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:34Published
San Diego County could face a new round of Coronavirus related restrictions, which would ban restaurants from serving indoors. A number of restaurant owners say they won't be able to survive the indoor..
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:03Published