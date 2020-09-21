Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shop and restaurant owners in Italy protest coronavirus restrictions

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Shop and restaurant owners in Italy protest coronavirus restrictions

Shop and restaurant owners in Italy protest coronavirus restrictions

Shop and restaurant owners staged protests against coronavirus restrictions all over Italy on Wednesday.View on euronews


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Italy Italy Country in southern Europe

'England won the title, but I'd be amazed if it felt like a Six Nations game'

 As much as England's win against Italy was a Six Nations game, ex-England scrum-half Matt Dawson would be amazed if it felt like it.
BBC News
Win over Italy helps England seal Six Nations title as Ireland lose in Paris [Video]

Win over Italy helps England seal Six Nations title as Ireland lose in Paris

England were crowned 2020 Guinness Six Nations champions on points differenceafter a conclusive victory over Italy propelled them beyond the reach ofclosest rivals France and Ireland. Eddie Jones’ men overcame the rust that hadset in after seven months of inactivity caused by the coronavirus pandemic topost a 34-5 win in Rome that placed them in a strong position to seize Wales’crown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Italy 5-34 England: Eddie Jones hails second half performance [Video]

Italy 5-34 England: Eddie Jones hails second half performance

England rugby coach Eddie Jones and fly half Owen Farrell hold a pressconference after the team beat Italy 34-5 in the Six Nations.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
Italy 5-34 England: Eddie Jones and Owen Farrell press conference [Video]

Italy 5-34 England: Eddie Jones and Owen Farrell press conference

England rugby coach Eddie Jones and fly half Owen Farrell hold a pressconference after the team beat Italy 34-5 in the Six Nations.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:23Published

Italy 5-34 England: Five-try visitors keep Six Nations title hopes alive

 England put themselves in prime position to win the Six Nations with a laboured bonus-point win against Italy.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Major restaurant owners sound alarm on restrictions [Video]

Major restaurant owners sound alarm on restrictions

The owners of two of San Diego's largest restaurant chains are sounding the alarm on Coronavirus-related indoor dining capacity caps

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:03Published
London business owner on new lockdown restrictions [Video]

London business owner on new lockdown restrictions

Interview with Kevin Jones who runs the NuDawn bar in Well Street, Hackney,regarding the forthcoming tightening of lockdown restrictions. Mr Jones saidthe short amount of time businesses had been given..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:34Published
Some businesses may defy rules [Video]

Some businesses may defy rules

San Diego County could face a new round of Coronavirus related restrictions, which would ban restaurants from serving indoors. A number of restaurant owners say they won't be able to survive the indoor..

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:03Published