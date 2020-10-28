Progress continues on Link at Sunset apartments

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 5 minutes ago

The Kelberman Center has continued to move forward with construction of the 60-unit facility in Utica.

The kelberman center designed the building so that 12 units are for people with developmental disabilities and the other 48 are for people who meet income requirements and pass a background check.

There will be a fitness center, laundry facilities, and community services provided for residents.

April first- moving folks in right around that time.

Costello: "2:31;22 it lloes for families and tyhe community to see that these individuals are no different tahn you or i.

Costello says they hope to start moving people in around April first 2021.

