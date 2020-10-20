Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rising COVID Cases Impacts Global Markets As Stocks Plunge

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Rising COVID Cases Impacts Global Markets As Stocks Plunge

Rising COVID Cases Impacts Global Markets As Stocks Plunge

Anne Makovec reports on global stock markets taking a beating as COVID cases spike in U.S. and Europe (10-28-2020)


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Bay Street Likely To Open Notably Lower

Sharply lower U.S. and Canadian futures and weakness in European markets amid mounting worries about...
RTTNews - Published

Blockchain is slowly taking over Wall Street, these eight courses will help you dive into Fintech

TLDR: The Ultimate FinTech and Blockchain Bootcamp Bundle explores the ways technology and innovation...
The Next Web - Published

Global stocks tumble as investors dump risk with COVID-19 cases rocketing and no US stimulus deal

Stocks are down but vaccines in the pipeline are helping sugar-coat markets, said Stephen Innes,...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Wall Street tumbles as virus cases soar [Video]

Wall Street tumbles as virus cases soar

U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest daily decline in four weeks, as soaring coronavirus cases and uncertainty about a fiscal relief bill in Washington dimmed the outlook..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:00Published
Midday Market Update: Stock Gains Are Weak [Video]

Midday Market Update: Stock Gains Are Weak

As of midday, the market story is unchanged from the morning.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:47Published
Midday Market Update: Stock Gains Hold Strong [Video]

Midday Market Update: Stock Gains Hold Strong

Economically sensitive stocks outperformed tech.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:19Published