'I said please don't go by boat' before fatal trip
Refugee Choman Manish says he spoke to the family before they set out asking them not to go by boat.
Cecilia Da Forno RT @StefanPowell: “Please be kind to each other..” said the little boat
#littleboatdesigns https://t.co/tXzCxjMBML 2 hours ago
Kath RT @BeTheRipple2020: “Please be kind to each other..”
said the little boat
“We are not all in the same boat,
But we are all in the same… 3 hours ago
rindu RT @sssklstkws: Jinhyuk paid the boat ticket for the cast and staffs! He even said “please print the receipt” very coolly😆💙
But Andy said… 5 hours ago
Alice DeDonato Go out on the ocean
Said me upon my pony on my boat
And if I were like lightning
I wouldn't need no sneakers
Well… https://t.co/zfy0atgAAb 8 hours ago
Lee RT @PublisherJane: I'm still trying to find my friend with the boat? He was in Kintbury with the boat in August, please see if you remember… 8 hours ago