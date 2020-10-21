Healthy Living - 10-28-20

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 4 minutes ago

For months: this year, getting the flu shot is more important than ever.

Kezi 9 news reporter chris lueneburg is checking in to see how successful their message has been in today's healthy living, sponsored by oregon medical group.

"with misinformation about vaccines running rampant online, health professionals keep a close eye on flu vaccination rates every year-- but during the pandemic, they're hoping everyone can learn a lesson about keeping communities healthy."

Dr. laura sanderson, a pediatrician with oregon medical group-- says that this year-- plenty of patients are seeking out flu shots.

"this year, people are more receptive.

I think the word is out that its more important this year than ever."

That's because the medical system is already stretched thin due to the pandemic alone... plus, a combination of flu and covid-19 could be a deadly mix- "we can't always predict who is going to get really sick from covid and from flu."

As oregonians increasingly accept masking and social distancing as effective coronavirus precautions... sanderson hopes that same mindset can be applied to the flu shot.

"the flu vaccine is a similar ask.

Not only are you protecting yourself from serious complications from the flu, but you are protecting the loved ones arround you, your community."

That same level of safety is applied to each visit patients take to oregon medical group's clinics... with masking and extra cleaning serving as covid precautions.

"if we have learned anything from the pandemic, we can't just think about oursevles and our own individual safety, we need to think about the community."

"as for those vaccine rumors flying around online-- sanderson says, the side effects of the flu shot are most typically minimal-- with a touch of soreness or fatigue.

