Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Healthy Living - 10-28-20

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
Healthy Living - 10-28-20
Flu Vaccination important

For months: this year, getting the flu shot is more important than ever.

Kezi 9 news reporter chris lueneburg is checking in to see how successful their message has been in today's healthy living, sponsored by oregon medical group.

"with misinformation about vaccines running rampant online, health professionals keep a close eye on flu vaccination rates every year-- but during the pandemic, they're hoping everyone can learn a lesson about keeping communities healthy."

Dr. laura sanderson, a pediatrician with oregon medical group-- says that this year-- plenty of patients are seeking out flu shots.

"this year, people are more receptive.

I think the word is out that its more important this year than ever."

That's because the medical system is already stretched thin due to the pandemic alone... plus, a combination of flu and covid-19 could be a deadly mix- "we can't always predict who is going to get really sick from covid and from flu."

As oregonians increasingly accept masking and social distancing as effective coronavirus precautions... sanderson hopes that same mindset can be applied to the flu shot.

"the flu vaccine is a similar ask.

Not only are you protecting yourself from serious complications from the flu, but you are protecting the loved ones arround you, your community."

That same level of safety is applied to each visit patients take to oregon medical group's clinics... with masking and extra cleaning serving as covid precautions.

"if we have learned anything from the pandemic, we can't just think about oursevles and our own individual safety, we need to think about the community."

"as for those vaccine rumors flying around online-- sanderson says, the side effects of the flu shot are most typically minimal-- with a touch of soreness or fatigue.

In the studio, chris lueneburg kezi 9




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

How Happiness Can Make You Healthy

This week on Healthy Living, we talk about happiness - how can it affect your physical health?
VOA News - Published

Plastic Surgery and the Coronavirus Pandemic

This week on Healthy Living, plastic surgery and why there has been an increase of it in South Africa...
VOA News - Published


Tweets about this

mzamorsithole

Mzamo Sithole RT @Hyphiveproduct2: Healthy living is what we have always promoted at Hyphive Production Farms but we just never said it, in collaboration… 15 seconds ago

bethleev

bethlee RT @DocBastard: It has taken medical science 200 years to advance humans to the point where people are so healthy and living so long that t… 3 minutes ago

Annshine07

Anna🍀 RT @jaysworId: I hope all of their plans work they deserve each other let them get what they want and Zeynep living her best happy healthy… 4 minutes ago

realesateporn

Real Estate Ninja Contrasting colors give this living space a healthy dose of visual appeal. #coolhomes #decor… https://t.co/Y8TBYZUBBF 5 minutes ago

anasousek

anastasia 🦋 RT @ThirdEyeThink: Affirm: I am confident and I have healthy boundaries. I respect and love myself enough to remove myself from situations… 6 minutes ago

joannaspaghetti

Joanna Spaghetti @jmugele Every negative test meant that I had to keep living with pain that had no explanation. Eventually it makes… https://t.co/kPSuCF4KeT 6 minutes ago

Stephy_jayy14

Not the bayanggggggg. RT @tayveeuhh_: In 2020, I’m speaking into existence: - a new job - a new apartment - grad school admission letters - healthy and living re… 7 minutes ago

r_common_sense

Common Sense Ape 🙊 @jsnino2003 @BillOccham @lumitrac @SKozakMedia @MikeEmanuelFox I hope you and your loved ones are safe and healthy… https://t.co/KH920VpqAO 9 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Why You Should Start Your Day with This… [Video]

Why You Should Start Your Day with This…

Instead of reaching for that morning cup of joe, experts suggest you swap it out for something that will not only hydrate you, but also give you clearer skin. Buzz60’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:45Published
Healthy Senior Living: Your Medicare Options [Video]

Healthy Senior Living: Your Medicare Options

Healthy Senior Living: Your Medicare Options

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:19Published
Healthy Living: Screen time tips for students during distance learning [Video]

Healthy Living: Screen time tips for students during distance learning

Experts say that during distance learning, students are getting considerably more screen time than is typically recommended, which can have impacts on their health and behavior.

Credit: KEZIPublished