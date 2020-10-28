Governor Reeves requests disaster declaration ahead of Zeta
This morning, Governor Tate Reeves requested a pre-landfall disaster declaration in anticipation of Zeta.
- this would authorize fema to- provide emergency - protective measures, including- direct federal- assistance, for thirteen- mississippi counties- including our 6 southern- counties, to save lives, protec- property and public health and- safety, or to lessen the- threat of a catastrophe in the- designated areas.
- more counties could be added to- this declaration- based on the impacts of - hurricane zeta.
- governor reeves has also signed- a state of emergency in - anticipation of the storm.- -