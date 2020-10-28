This abandoned prison-site has attracted ghost hunters from across the globe

Eastern State Penitentiary's "Night Tours" takes you inside the cells of notorious gangsters!

Get in the fall spirit with Eastern State Penitentiary's "Night Tours," a self-guided audio experience with 10-stops along the way, narrated by actor Steve Buscemi.

Eastern State Penitentiary, the historic abandoned prison-site in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood, has attracted ghost hunters from across the globe because of suspected paranormal activity.

You'll have access to fortress yards and cover the maze of hallways that branch into decrepit cellblocks and infamous cells, like Al Capone.

You'll also get a chance to see death-row up close.

Along the way, you will find large-scale projections on the pen...