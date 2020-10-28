‘Anonymous’ Unmasked!
Miles Taylor has been identified as the author of a notorious anonymous op-ed in The New York Times in 2018 that claimed they were part of a secret “resistance” inside the Trump administration.
Dave is Correct🌏 Former DHS Chief of Staff referred to as "low level staffer" by @PressSec . What a disgraceful fraud she is.
Wh… https://t.co/9PRbXRhoAn 3 minutes ago
Now Resisting from Australia! RT @rdengstrom: So here is Miles Taylor, Anonymous unmasked. His statement claiming to be the author is powerful and worth reading. All we… 9 minutes ago
𝘿𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙚𝙡 𝙂. 𝙍𝙤𝙗𝙞𝙣𝙨𝙤𝙣 I started on this rant because I read the editorial from the anonymous Trump insider, today unmasked as the Chief o… https://t.co/buJmVeVRqv 12 minutes ago
CaptainCajunSmiley 🏳️🌈🌊RESIST🏳️🌈🌊 @Scaramucci was right. "Anonymous" has been "unmasked" https://t.co/ML9UUAgfEQ 18 minutes ago
Gren Bevan White House hits unmasked 'Anonymous' leaker as 'low-level' & 'disgruntled' https://t.co/XnysNVslyg 18 minutes ago
J. Hunt @robbystarbuck @realDonaldTrump Would that be the same anonymous book who's author unmasked himself today? Try to k… https://t.co/3PfZ4Hu2Bc 19 minutes ago
Noxi RT @tianran: Anonymous unmasked... by himself 20 minutes ago
ya local oakland enby, sad n spoopy some are also specifically saying things like "anonymous revealed" or "anonymous unmasked" which is a *very* (mis)l… https://t.co/50gIQYKXgv 30 minutes ago