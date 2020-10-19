Global  
 

On the campaign trail: Harris' husband Doug Emhoff

Doug Emhoff, lawyer and husband of vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris has recently made multiple appearances on the campaign trail on behalf of the Biden campaign.


BET Hip Hop Awards: Megan Thee Stallion wins big, Kamala Harris makes a surprise appearance

 Megan Thee Stallion won three categories at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards, while Beyoncé and Roddy Ricch each took home two trophies.
Less than a week before Election Day, Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to a prize that has eluded generations of Democratic presidential candidates: Texas. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Biden's' vote, denounces violence in Philadelphia

 As he voted in Delaware, Joe Biden denounced the violence and store break-ins that occurred in Philadelphia after protests in response to the police shooting of..
Biden focuses on pandemic while Trump plans string of campaign rallies

 Joe Biden is focusing in on the pandemic, while President Trump is campaigning in Arizona today. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid joined CBSN with..
Miles Taylor, a Former Homeland Security Official, Reveals He Was ‘Anonymous’

 Mr. Taylor, whose criticisms of President Trump in a New York Times Op-Ed article and subsequent book, roiled Washington and infuriated Mr. Trump, resigned from..
Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff campaigns with Jewish mayors

Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff campaigns with Jewish mayors “On the campaign trail, he’s our secret weapon,” Eric Garcetti, the Jewish mayor of Los...
Doug Emhoff, the husband of Kamala Harris, held a campaign rally in Manchester on behalf of Harris and her Democratic running mate Joe Biden.

While Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris visited Orlando and Jacksonville on Monday, her husband was campaigning in South Florida.

Kamala Harris' husband made three campaign stops in South Florida on Monday, including speaking at a library near Lantana.

