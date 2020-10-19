|
On the campaign trail: Harris' husband Doug Emhoff
Doug Emhoff, lawyer and husband of vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris has recently made multiple appearances on the campaign trail on behalf of the Biden campaign.
