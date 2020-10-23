UK Virtual Graduation

Global  
 

It will be a virtual graduation for the university of kentucky's 20-20 class.

Fs vo bullets:no university of kentucky 2020 graduation - virtual ceremony on dec.

4th - open to may &amp;amp; ... the university has announced... because of the coronavirus pandemic... it will hold a virtual commencement ceremony on friday, december 4th at 2 p.m.

The school says graduates from may and august 2020 are also invited to participate.

The university says this ceremony is not meant to be a replacement for the traditional commencement ceremonies... which are expected to take place next year for all 2020 graduates.

U-k says about 2,000 students are expected to earn their diplomas this semester.




