Final days of early voting in Massachusetts
As of Wednesday afternoon, 41% of the state's registered voters had already cast a ballot.
In some communities, that number is over 60%.
Where Early Voting Stands In Minnesota Ahead Of Election DayElection day is quickly approaching. And candidates are making the most of these final days to win your vote, Christiane Cordero reports (2:10).WCCO 4 News at Noon – Oct. 27, 2020
President Trump Votes Early In FloridaDonald Trump cast his early, in-person ballot at an early voting site in West Palm Beach, Florida.
The trip would mark Trump's in-person early voting experience in the Sunshine State.
This is since..
Early Voting Begins In Massachusetts SaturdayWBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.