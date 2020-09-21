2021 Boston Marathon Postponed Until Fall

2021 Boston Marathon Postponed Until At Least FallThe BAA announced Wednesday that, for the second year in a row, the 2021 Boston Marathon will not be run in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boston Marathon Raises $32.1 Million For Charities In 2020 Virtual RaceThe Boston Marathon may have been a virtual race in 2020, but it still managed to raise $32.1 million for charities. CBSN Boston's Breana Pitts has the latest.
Long Beach man runs virtual Boston MarathonAlthough the Boston Marathon went virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic that didn’t keep Long Beach runner Charles Wambolt from competing in the race.