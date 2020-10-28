U.S. COVID-19 Surge
CBS's Chris Martinez shares the latest details on the coronavirus numbers spike in the U.S., especially in Los Angeles, California after their sports teams won championships.
Illinois restaurants push back on Gov. Pritzker’s coronavirus mitigation planAmid a surge in cases in Chicago and Cook County, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced new mitigation measures, including the closure of indoor dining in the regions.
Will COVID-19 determine how Wisconsin votes?Donald Trump dismissed the threat of COVID-19 in the state, despite hospitals being overwhelmed by a surge in cases.
Newark, New Jersey Imposing New Coronavirus RestrictionsThis comes as the city is dealing with a surge in cases.