Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. COVID-19 Surge

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:03s - Published
U.S. COVID-19 Surge

U.S. COVID-19 Surge

CBS's Chris Martinez shares the latest details on the coronavirus numbers spike in the U.S., especially in Los Angeles, California after their sports teams won championships.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Cardinals wouldn't have beaten Seahawks without a strong, second-half defensive surge

Things were looking bleak for the Cardinals on Sunday night against he Seahawks. Then the defense had...
azcentral.com - Published

Hospitals In Rocky Mountain States Struggling To Keep Up With Coronavirus Surge

Hospitals in Utah are full and poised to start rationing care. They're also filling up in Montana and...
NPR - Published Also reported by •CBS News


S&P 500 Tumbles in Worst Stock Rout in Four Months

Stocks tumbled in the U.S. and Europe as rising coronavirus infections and tougher lockdowns added to...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Illinois restaurants push back on Gov. Pritzker’s coronavirus mitigation plan [Video]

Illinois restaurants push back on Gov. Pritzker’s coronavirus mitigation plan

Amid a surge in cases in Chicago and Cook County, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced new mitigation measures, including the closure of indoor dining in the regions.

Credit: WGN     Duration: 01:05Published
Will COVID-19 determine how Wisconsin votes? [Video]

Will COVID-19 determine how Wisconsin votes?

Donald Trump dismissed the threat of COVID-19 in the state, despite hospitals being overwhelmed by a surge in cases.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:53Published
Newark, New Jersey Imposing New Coronavirus Restrictions [Video]

Newark, New Jersey Imposing New Coronavirus Restrictions

This comes as the city is dealing with a surge in cases.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:23Published