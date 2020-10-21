Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'The Bachelorette' Major Shake-Up Coming After Intense Episode | THR News

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 02:15s - Published
'The Bachelorette' Major Shake-Up Coming After Intense Episode | THR News

'The Bachelorette' Major Shake-Up Coming After Intense Episode | THR News

In the final moments of Tuesday night's 'The Bachelorette,' the ABC reality series gave a big wink to Bachelor Nation.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Netflix Renews 'Narcos: Mexico' for Third Season | THR News [Video]

Netflix Renews 'Narcos: Mexico' for Third Season | THR News

Netflix is continuing the saga of 'Narcos: Mexico,' but with one major change at the top.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:32Published
Sacha Baron Cohen Shares Near-Tech Glitch, Intense Security Around Giuliani 'Borat' Scene | THR News [Video]

Sacha Baron Cohen Shares Near-Tech Glitch, Intense Security Around Giuliani 'Borat' Scene | THR News

Baron Cohen offered some new, behind-the-scenes details from the filming of that encounter in a Monday night appearance on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.'

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:04Published
'The Bachelorette' Faces Backlash Over "Double Standard" After Strip Dodgeball Date | THR News [Video]

'The Bachelorette' Faces Backlash Over "Double Standard" After Strip Dodgeball Date | THR News

Things got a little risqué on Tuesday's episode of 'The Bachelorette', when star Clare Crawley challenged the men with a game of strip dodgeball. But Bachelor Nation was quick to call out the ABC..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:45Published