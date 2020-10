Report: Sixers In 'Advanced Talks' To Hire Daryl Morey As Head Of Basketball Operations Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:21s - Published 2 minutes ago Report: Sixers In 'Advanced Talks' To Hire Daryl Morey As Head Of Basketball Operations According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the move is expected to be finalized in the coming days 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Daryl Morey on verge of joining 76ers as president of basketball operations The Philadelphia Sixers are in advanced discussions with Daryl Morey to become president of...

USATODAY.com - Published 3 hours ago







Tweets about this