Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Archaeologists Uncover 300-Year-Old Slave Quarters In Maryland

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Archaeologists Uncover 300-Year-Old Slave Quarters In Maryland
Archaeologists Uncover 300-Year-Old Slave Quarters In Maryland

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Archaeologists unearth 300-year-old slave quarters at historic Southern Maryland plantation

Archaeologists have announced the discovery of 300-year-old slave quarters at a historic plantation...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this