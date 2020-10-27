Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Pregnancy Loss In Emotional Essay
Chrissy Teigen returns to social media almost a month after her pregnancy loss and is opening up about her traumatic experience in an emotional essay.
Chrissy Teigen Reveals Placental Abruption Led to Her Pregnancy Loss—Here's What That Mean"I absolutely knew I needed to share this story."
Chrissy Teigen Wrote a Heartbreaking Essay About Her Pregnancy Loss"Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again."
Chrissy Teigen asked John Legend to take photos of her in hospital after pregnancy lossChrissy Teigen wanted John Legend to take pictures of her during the aftermath of her pregnancy loss, “no matter how uncomfortable it was”.