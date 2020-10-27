Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Pregnancy Loss In Emotional Essay

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:38s - Published
Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Pregnancy Loss In Emotional Essay

Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Pregnancy Loss In Emotional Essay

Chrissy Teigen returns to social media almost a month after her pregnancy loss and is opening up about her traumatic experience in an emotional essay.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Time to say goodbye': Chrissy Teigen opens up about pregnancy loss

Nearly a month after she announced the death of her baby, Chrissy Teigen has published an emotional...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •DNA


Chrissy Teigen Says Son Jack Will "Always Be Loved" in Powerful Essay on Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen is ready to share her story. In a deeply personal essay published on Medium, the...
E! Online - Published

Chrissy Teigen pens emotional essay recounting pregnancy loss: 'That will probably always haunt me'

Chrissy Teigen has written an essay about the loss of her pregnancy earlier this month.
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Chrissy Teigen Reveals Placental Abruption Led to Her Pregnancy Loss—Here's What That Mean [Video]

Chrissy Teigen Reveals Placental Abruption Led to Her Pregnancy Loss—Here's What That Mean

"I absolutely knew I needed to share this story."

Credit: Health.com     Duration: 01:12Published
Chrissy Teigen Wrote a Heartbreaking Essay About Her Pregnancy Loss [Video]

Chrissy Teigen Wrote a Heartbreaking Essay About Her Pregnancy Loss

"Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again."

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 01:24Published
Chrissy Teigen asked John Legend to take photos of her in hospital after pregnancy loss [Video]

Chrissy Teigen asked John Legend to take photos of her in hospital after pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen wanted John Legend to take pictures of her during the aftermath of her pregnancy loss, “no matter how uncomfortable it was”.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:12Published