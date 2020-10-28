Mabel Canton School Referendum

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 10 minutes ago

How much will is cost voters?

Voters across minnesota will be asked to vote on referendums. voters in mabel canton public school district will have three referendums to decide on.

Kimt news 3's maleeha kamal has the details.

I'm at the mabel canton public school district where i spoke to the superintenden t who breaks down the three questions that voters will have to decided on.

Question one will ask voters to renew an operating referendum ... if it passes there won't be an increase in property taxes.

Quesition two will ask voters to approve a facility bond referendum of close to six million dollars.

This money will be for building updates including windows, plumbing, heating and ventilation.

And quesition three is another facility bond referendum earmarked for classroom, gym and playground improvements.

"if you have a home values at 100,000 in the school district the tax increase will be 75 dollars if everything is passed.

$67 dollars on the first bond referendum question and $8 additional dollars on the second bond referendum question "we are in the perfect position right now to propose these bond referendums because we've been without debt for three years now."

The superintenden t told me that they decided to put the referendums together instead of splitting them up because they align better this way and it gives the voter a better understand how the school district plans kuphal says a community survey found 63 percent of voters are in support of the referendums. which kuphal calls a landslide.